Mnguni targets United as Usuthu push up
In his maiden season in the Absa Premiership, AmaZulu midfield maestro Siyethemba Mnguni has taken the bull by the horns, showing glimpses of being a player for the big occasion.
Usuthu will count on him when they visit Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight (8pm).
Fresh from netting an impressive brace to inspire AmaZulu to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over their cross-town foes Lamontville Golden Arrows earlier this month, Mnguni concedes that scoring twice in the derby against has boosted his morale.
"I enjoy big games because they are more motivating. Scoring against Arrows inspired me. My confidence is very high ever since that game. I feel rejuvenated and to see that the coach [Cavin Johnson] trusts me also help me a lot," Mnguni told Sowetan yesterday.
"Maritzburg have been doing very well and we expect another tough encounter. It is not only about the three points but the bragging rights as well.
"Playing two derbies in a row will test our character and prepare us for even bigger games. We still have to face Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns."
The dreadlocked midfielder trusts AmaZulu have what it takes to finish in the top eight at the end of the season.
Mnguni, 25, joined AmaZulu from National First Division (NFD) side Mbombela United at the start of this season, registering 14 appearances for Usuthu thus far.
"I think the time I spent in the NFD prepared me well for the Absa Premiership. For me it was not difficult to adapt," noted the lad from Newcastle.