Mnguni targets United as Usuthu push up

In his maiden season in the Absa Premiership, AmaZulu midfield maestro Siyethemba Mnguni has taken the bull by the horns, showing glimpses of being a player for the big occasion.

Usuthu will count on him when they visit Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight (8pm).

Fresh from netting an impressive brace to inspire AmaZulu to a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over their cross-town foes Lamontville Golden Arrows earlier this month, Mnguni concedes that scoring twice in the derby against has boosted his morale.

"I enjoy big games because they are more motivating. Scoring against Arrows inspired me. My confidence is very high ever since that game. I feel rejuvenated and to see that the coach [Cavin Johnson] trusts me also help me a lot," Mnguni told Sowetan yesterday.