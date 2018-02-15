Sundowns count Rangoaga's nous to manage schedule

Mamelodi Sundowns have a tough schedule ahead but can count on fitness coach Kabelo "KB" Rangoaga to remain in a tip-top condition.

This is the fourth year in a row that the Brazilians will be competing in the CAF Champions League. Sundowns went all the way in 2016 when they won the tournament.

But they also have to contend with their domestic schedule and yet they just keep going.

Sowetan got in touch with Rangoaga to find out what's their plan for the task ahead.

"It's purely on proper planning. I mean, this is not new to us. You know what must be done and you just do it," he said.

It's easier said than done though, and Rangoaga, who joined Sundowns in 2014, outlined their preparations.

"Planning is the way. We plan a season ahead. We know how our programme looks like next month. You can choose any date and I will tell you what we are doing."

He said keeping the players fresh was crucial. "For example, our regulars have been off since Saturday after our match on Friday [against Cape Town All Stars]. They are coming back on Monday and we have a game on Wednesday (against Free State Stars)," he said.

"But you are resting them in anticipation that from next month you are going to have back-to-back games - Wednesday and Thursday again. You are thinking of Africa, because you are starting next month," he said.

In the past, Sundowns have had to train just once a week to give players some rest along the way, Rangoaga said.

Sundowns are top of the log, while they are in the last-16 of Nedbank Cup. They will start their CAF campaign next month with a clash against Rayon Sports of Rwanda or Burundian side LLB Academic.

Coach Pitso Mosimane has insisted on a squad of around 24 players and Rangoaga believes it's manageable.

From a players' perspective, midfielder Tiyani Mabunda has nothing but praise for Rangoaga and the technical team. "They know how to rotate and the right time to change the team. We have a very good fitness trainer in Kabelo."