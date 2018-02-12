Soccer

The final score was slightly flattering to Chiefs‚ says Arrows coach Larsen

By Mninawa Ntloko - 12 February 2018 - 11:22
Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen reacts during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen reacts during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen says Kaizer Chiefs have the inspirational Itumeleng Khune to thank after the KwaZulu-Natal visitors could not find a way past the goalkeeper‚ eventually going down 3-0 in a Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The forthright Larsen said Khune stood between them and progressing to the next round of the cup competition and the visitors could have had something to show for their hard work had the goalkeeper not played in the game.

“I thought that Yusuf Jappie came in‚ played some quality balls into the box for (Knox) Mutizwa‚ in particular‚ but we just could not find the back of the net‚” a disappointed Larsen said.

“Khune then makes a world class save to deny Jappie and he gets man of the match. So I think it said something about our attacking intent.

“We did not come here and sit back.

"We came to try and score goals – the goalkeeper got man of the match and so I think in that regard we achieved what we wanted to.”

Larsen suggested that the final score was not a true reflection of the game after second half goals from Ryan Moon‚ Bernard Parker and Joseph Molangoane gave Chiefs the comfortable result.

“I think that the scoreline is slightly flattering (to Chiefs) with regards to the effort that my boys put in‚” the Arrows coach said.

READ MORE:

Ex-goalie Wayne Roberts calls for legal penalty over 'drug' mugshot

Former soccer player Wayne Roberts said on Friday he was taking legal advice over an image of him posted online.
Sport
2 days ago

Ndoro protests to be heard next week

The Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee will sit on Thursday to hear the protests by Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates over the fielding ...
Sport
2 days ago

Is there finally an end in sight to the search for a permanent PSL CEO?

The latest development in the ongoing saga over the search for a permanent CEO of the Premier Soccer League will be reported to a board of governors’ ...
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs cruise past Arrows to reach Nedbank Cup last 16

Kaizer Chiefs looked like the cup kings of old with a comprehensive second half performance as they eliminated Lamontville Golden Arrows 3-0 in the ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X