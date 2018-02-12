Rampant Chiefs keep cup hopes alive

Displaying a valiant second-half performance, Kaizer Chiefs stormed into the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup with a 3-0 win over Golden Arrows yesterday.

After a listless first half, the Soweto club redeemed themselves as Ryan Moon, Bernard Parker and Joseph Molangoane grabbed the goals.

It's one down, four more knockout matches to go for Chiefs in the cup that coach Steve Komphela had vowed to give his life to capture.

With their victory yesterday, Amakhosi joined fellow giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the last 16 of the R7-million competition.

For only the second time this season have the Glamour Boys scored three goals in an encounter.

Komphela finally heeded the call from fans to start the match with January recruits Siphelele Ntshangase and Leonardo Castro.