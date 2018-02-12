Mashaba quits race for Safa top job

"We have been campaigning at Gauteng's LFAs [local football associations] and most of them, about 65%, were happy to hear that Shakes had shown interest to run for Safa presidency," said Gauteng SA Masters and Legends spokesman Irvin "Pepe" Dire.

"Much as the LFAs gave us a positive feedback, they indicated to us that we came a little bit too late as they had already forwarded the name of their preferred candidate. We respect their decision.

"The LFAs still wish to see Shakes serving in the national structures, administration-wise," Dire said.

The announcement by Mashaba last week ruffled feathers within the SA Masters and Legends with regards to the correct protocols.

The national structure - a Safa associate member led by Buddha Mathathe - has backed Jordaan's candidature.