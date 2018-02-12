Mashaba quits race for Safa top job
Shakes Mashaba has abandoned his bid to challenge Danny Jordaan for the SA Football Association (Safa) presidency.
Mashaba, the former Bafana Bafana coach, was seconded by the Gauteng division of SA Masters and Legends, the structure which he chairs, to run for the March 24 polls.
Mashaba could not be reached yesterday but his backers told Sowetan that their campaign started "a little bit too late" and they resolved at an emergency meeting on Friday to drop their bid.
"We have been campaigning at Gauteng's LFAs [local football associations] and most of them, about 65%, were happy to hear that Shakes had shown interest to run for Safa presidency," said Gauteng SA Masters and Legends spokesman Irvin "Pepe" Dire.
"Much as the LFAs gave us a positive feedback, they indicated to us that we came a little bit too late as they had already forwarded the name of their preferred candidate. We respect their decision.
"The LFAs still wish to see Shakes serving in the national structures, administration-wise," Dire said.
The announcement by Mashaba last week ruffled feathers within the SA Masters and Legends with regards to the correct protocols.
The national structure - a Safa associate member led by Buddha Mathathe - has backed Jordaan's candidature.