Bidvest Wits caoch Gavin Hunt was not surprised by his side's failure to punish Pamplemousses SC of Mauritius in a CAF African Champions League preliminary round first leg encounter at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

Striker Eleazer Rodgers and midfielder Kabomelo Kodisang got the two first half goals that gave the Clever Boys a 2-0 victory‚ but Hunt was left disappointed with the number of chances his team wasted.

"This form (Saturday's) we are taking from the PSL‚" said Hunt following his team's failure to bury the Mauritian visitors under an avalanche of goals.

"I keep saying every week that the reason we are where we are (on the PSL log) is because of our lack of goal scoring‚ which is what we saw tonight.

"We should have won 10-0.

"But the form you saw tonight is the form we have in the PSL‚ and that's a problem."

Hunt was also worried about the away second leg‚ saying although the visitors did not show much on Saturday‚ they could be dangerous at home.

"There's is a bit of aggression in this team‚" he said.

Should Wits go through to the next round they will meet either FC Platinum of Zimbabwe or Clube de Agosto of Angola in March.

Hunt's team was eliminated by Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the first round of last year's competition but went on to win the Absa Premiership.

The second leg will be played on February 21 but Hunt is more worried by injuries and fatigue that impact on their domestic league match against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday before they travel to the island.