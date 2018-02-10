Ubuntu Cape Town assistant coach Jean-Pierre Farrugia hopes that Wednesday’s upset win over Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup might just be the tonic the club needs to survive in the National First Division.

The 3-2 extra time triumph over their top-flight opponents in the first round tie at the Athlone Stadium was only the fifth time the new club had won this season - beating Jomo Cosmos in the preliminary round of the cup and having had three success in the National First Division in 20 games‚ where they are sitting bottom with just 17 points.

“I absolutely hope this could be our turning point‚” said Farrugia‚ who has led from the dugout while head coach Casey Prince has waited for his work permit.

“Obviously being a new coach in this environment‚ I’ve been told that victories in the Nedbank Cup really do boost confidence and I genuinely hope that is the case because we need it.

“Our guys played without fear and hope we can take that onto into our next games. We’ve been too worried‚ perhaps‚ about our league position and getting the three points so maybe now we can take – just go out and play and find those victories.

“I think we played well‚ we scored goals and definitely going into (our next) match against Stellenbosch we hope we can repeat what we just did.”

Two goals from Ranga Chivaviro and a 114th minute winner from substitute Siyabonga Madikane‚ although he looked suspiciously offside as he steered home the decisive goal‚ created an opening night shock as this year’s Nedbank Cup kicked off.

“It was a huge night for the club‚ something I suppose we didn’t particularly plan to have happen. Obviously our main focus has been on the league and this is a fantastic departure and great feeling. I’m probably messing up all the words I mean to say because I’m just so excited‚” added Farrugia.