Steenberg United coach Mike Lukhubene is hoping to field veteran forward Lennox Bacela on Saturday when his team host fellow ABC Motsepe League side Orbit College in the Last-32 of the Nedbank Cup.

Former Orlando Pirates and Santos forward Bacela would make up just a handful of players with Premier Soccer League or National First Division experience in what is otherwise a very young squad.

“Bacela is 50-50 to play. We have agreed terms and he is training with us‚” Lukhubene said.

“I have just a few experienced players‚ like goalkeeper Abdulrahman White‚ who was at Chippa United … that is my pillar of the team.

“I have (former FC Cape Town defender) Edward Pietersen at the back and (ex-Chippa United striker) Robin Rhode. The rest are young boys.”

Lukhubene was also in charge of the side when they lost on penalties to Premier League Platinum Stars at this stage two years ago‚ and says he has a largely changed squad from them.

Part of the reason for that is the number of players who were poached from higher division clubs after that game‚ but Lukhubene says he is happy to see his players further their careers elsewhere if it means a step up.

“As a coach‚ I am happy to see players progressing in football. Football is not just about one player playing for one team. I am happy to see them progressing to a higher level‚” he said.

“That’s why we play in these tournaments with youngsters – to show what they are capable of. We use them in this tournament (the Nedbank Cup) to go and market themselves.”

Lukhubene admits that many of his players were dreaming of a bigger showdown than Orbit College in the Last-32‚ but says that they must prepare and play in the game as it they were taking on one of the country’s giants.

“As long as the boys will play and show themselves‚ I am happy‚” he said. “Some of the players‚ you need to guide them not to get carried away.

“Yes‚ they all want to play Kaizer Chiefs or Mamelodi Sundowns. You must tell them‚ any game is important‚ we treat the game the same.”

As nice as a cup run would be for Steenberg‚ Lukhubene admits that their eye is on promotion this season with the club currently second in the Western Cape ABC Motsepe League‚ three points behind Ace FC‚ but with two games in hand.

“Everything is important to us‚ but our main dream is to get promoted. But if there is a chance to take something in front of us‚ let’s grab it.”