Komphela a Chiefs coach ‘looking at the beauty of the stars’

By Marc Strydom - 10 February 2018 - 14:37
Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.
It’s remarkable what some decent results can do for the lyricism of a Kaizer Chiefs coach.

Steve Komphela has a few wins under his belt again‚ and has a new-look Chiefs perhaps final capable of winning a trophy.

Amakhosi have their sights set on challenging for one in the Nedbank Cup where they meet Lamontville Golden Arrows in the last-32 at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Komphela‚ after looking pressured and grim around December‚ was back to his linguistically fluent self describing a situation in defence where Chiefs‚ finally‚ are almost injury-free.

Komphela‚ especially‚ has options at right wingback with the return of Joseph Molangoane and Ramahlwe Mphahlele to challenge for Kgotso Moleko’s place he occupied in Saturday’s 1-1 league draw against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium.

“It has become more difficult – ‘Rama’ (Mphahlele) is back‚ ‘Tight’ (Molangoane) is back‚ you still have Moleko around‚” Komphela said.

“We’ve got ‘Tower’ (Mulomowandau Mathoho)‚ (Siyabonga) Ngezana‚ Teenage (Hadebe)‚ (Philani) Zulu‚ Tsepo (Masilela) is coming back.

“And again it’s a question of what kind of a person are you?

“Are you the one looking at night and saying‚ ‘It’s too dark’. Or is it night looking at the beauty of the stars.

“They’re all back. When they were not back we were complaining. They are back – why don’t we rejoice instead of complaining again.

“So it’s just a question of you as a human being – how are you wired? Acceptance or denial? We receive what is given to us.”

Chiefs remain in the chasing pack in the Absa Premiership‚ in fourth place‚ seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with 10 games left.

Perhaps their more realistic chance at a first trophy for Komphela in his third season lies with the Nedbank.

First they must negotiate past Clinton Larsen’s Arrows‚ whose second-half of the season loss of form has seen them slip to 12th place in the PSL‚ but who remain compact and dangerous.

Nedbank Cup this weekend –

Friday:

Cape Town All Stars 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 0

Saturday:

Swallows FC v Maritzburg United (Dobsonville Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Steenberg United v Orbit College (Parow Park‚ 3.30pm)

Phiva Young Stars v Chippa United (Kabokweni Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Orlando Pirates v Ajax Cape Town (Orlando Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Super Eagles v Free State Stars (Goble Park‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday:

Mariveni United v EC Bees (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30)

Kaizer Chiefs v Lamontville Golden Arrows (FNB Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Happy Wanderers v Royal Eagles (Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic v SuperSport United (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

