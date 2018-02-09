Komphela faces defensive dilemma for Ke Yona game

Mixed emotions is the right description as to how Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela feels about the return of his defensive duo of Joseph Malongoane and Teenage Hadebe from suspensions.

For their crucial Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Sunday (3.30), the duo are expected to be in contention for berths in the starting line-up.

Malongoane missed Chiefs' last two games, against Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits following his red card against Baroka last month, while Hadebe served his one-match ban against Wits last week.

Komphela has admitted that as much as he was happy to see the two players back for the Arrows game, their return gives him a selection headache.