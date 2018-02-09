Komphela faces defensive dilemma for Ke Yona game
Mixed emotions is the right description as to how Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela feels about the return of his defensive duo of Joseph Malongoane and Teenage Hadebe from suspensions.
For their crucial Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against Lamontville Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Sunday (3.30), the duo are expected to be in contention for berths in the starting line-up.
Malongoane missed Chiefs' last two games, against Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits following his red card against Baroka last month, while Hadebe served his one-match ban against Wits last week.
Komphela has admitted that as much as he was happy to see the two players back for the Arrows game, their return gives him a selection headache.
"It has become more difficult [to select defenders to start matches]. Tight [Malongoane] is back and [Kgotso] Moleko is around," said Komphela.
"You still have Tower [Eric Mathoho], [Siyabonga] Ngezana, Teenage, [Philani] Zulu and Tshepo [Masilela] is coming back.
As he is in the last season of his three-year contract at Naturena and still trophy-less, the Amakhosi tactician is aware of how important it is to win the Nedbank Cup, saying he would "perish" to see Chiefs win the competition.
"If the Almighty were to say to me, 'make a choice that you perish, and we grant the trophy to Chiefs, or you stay alive and [don't] compete for the trophy'. "I would say take my life, my Lord, [and] let the people celebrate," he added.