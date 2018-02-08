Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa warned his side against complacency going into the Nedbank Cup but will also have to take some responsibility for their shock exit at the hands of struggling Ubuntu Cape Town after fielding a weakened side in Wednesday’s first round defeat.

City‚ who reached the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout late last year‚ let an early lead slip as they went down 3-2 after extra time at the Athlone Stadium to the team propping up the National First Division in one of the biggest cup upsets in years.

“I warned my players that Ubuntu’s position on the log means nothing‚" Molekwa said as he analysed the game afterwards.

"The Nedbank Cup has surprises and obviously they wanted it more.

"We had to make sure that we killed the game early‚ in the first half‚ so that when they tried to come back we would have at least a two-goal cushion.

“That would have been the best scenario because we know normally the National First Division teams and ABC Motsepe teams are hard running teams and that they would want it more and this showed in our game.

“Obviously I’m not happy with the result and also with the way we played.

"I think we started well and dominated the game and scored.

"After they equalised at a crucial moment‚ we allowed Ubuntu to come into the game and they started trying to play.

“I told the players to be aware‚ to be alert when we went back out for the second half and beware of the critical moments‚ which are very important in the game‚” he added.

“We also conceded from that‚ which didn’t make me happy.

"As we tried to get back into the game we got a red card but the boys kept on fighting. But we got the equaliser.

"Ubuntu kept pushing us in extra time until they got that killer goal.

"Congratulations to them.”

Polokwane made nine changes from the starting line-up against Ajax Cape Town on Sunday‚ where they drew 1-1 at home‚ with top marksman Rodney Ramagalela still sidelined by injury.

“Some players needed a rest and others needed that chance‚ so we gave them an opportunity to play. It was up to them to raise their hands to say they are ready.

"But I’ve seen what I’ve seen and we’ll take it from there going forward.”

Now Molekwa will turn his attention to league survival as City sit only one point above the relegation zone and have a tough upcoming programme‚ with their next two fixtures away at Bloemfontein Celtic and neighbours Baroka.

“Obviously now the focus will be on the league.

"We wanted to take this competition seriously but unfortunately the result didn’t go our way.

"So we just have to put our focus now on the league and make sure we improve our log position which is not good‚” the City coach said.