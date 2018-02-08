Pitso trusts his support staff

"There is nothing wrong to have that communication. You can see it in the UK. It's OK, it's modern football," said Mosimane, who will count on his assistant Manqoba Mngqithi to guide the charges.

"But if you want to do it, do it at the beginning of the year and do it all the way. Don't do it now, because [you are thinking], 'Oh, is Manqoba capable?'"

The 53-year-old made it clear that members of his technical team were not just ball boys, but were very much involved in the planning and strategy.

"If they know your plan, and the game plan, there is no need [to send instructions to the bench]. So it's how you as the head coach work with your assistants. Sometimes the head coaches do their own thing and the assistants see the line-up on the day of the match," he said.