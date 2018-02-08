Pitso trusts his support staff
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is not bothered by the fact that he will be in the stands for tomorrow's Nedbank Cup last 32 encounter against Cape Town All Stars at Athlone Stadium (8pm).
"Jingles" was sent off during his side's 1-0 league win over Cape Town City at the same venue last week.
Speaking from the club's base in Chloorkop yesterday, Mosimane said there will be no need for him to be on the phone with his bench.
"There is nothing wrong to have that communication. You can see it in the UK. It's OK, it's modern football," said Mosimane, who will count on his assistant Manqoba Mngqithi to guide the charges.
"But if you want to do it, do it at the beginning of the year and do it all the way. Don't do it now, because [you are thinking], 'Oh, is Manqoba capable?'"
The 53-year-old made it clear that members of his technical team were not just ball boys, but were very much involved in the planning and strategy.
"If they know your plan, and the game plan, there is no need [to send instructions to the bench]. So it's how you as the head coach work with your assistants. Sometimes the head coaches do their own thing and the assistants see the line-up on the day of the match," he said.
"You can have the assistants that are nobodies and they must never be a threat to you."
Meanwhile, Mosimane said referee Victor Gomes must keep his emotions in check.
Gomes sent Mosimane off against City on Friday.
"The guy [Gomes] always wants to be man of the match. He wants to be the centre of attraction," said the former Bafana Bafana coach.
"I'm in the stands for voicing my opinion [on an on-field challenge the ref deemed to be a foul]. I said that was shoulder to shoulder.
"I never swore at him. I don't swear at referees, you can ask all the referees," Mosimane continued.
He said a calm Gomes will be good for the PSL.
"He's a good referee, trust me. But he becomes emotional."