Swallows aim to soar high as 'David' of Ke Yona

The Nedbank Cup is known for its giant-killing acts and Swallows FC coach Isaac Mphasane has promised another shocker of David versus Goliath when the ABC Motsepe League side host Maritzburg United in the Ke Yona cup's last 32 at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Ironically, Swallows - as they are simply called these days - have been reduced to a "David" because they are seen as the rebirth of the fallen 2009 Nedbank Cup champions, Moroka Swallows.

"We have studied them [Maritzburg United] very well and we are ready," Mphasane told Sowetan during our visit to the team's training base in the Vaal this week.

"Last week we played a friendly match against Highlands Park. That match gave us indications as to what to expect against Maritzburg,"

"We are a new team in the Nedbank Cup, but we're confident that we can cause an upset. It is David versus Goliath and we are David because they [Maritzburg] are in the Premier Soccer League," added the coach who once played for Black Leopards before venturing into coaching three years ago.