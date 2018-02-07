Swallows aim to soar high as 'David' of Ke Yona
The Nedbank Cup is known for its giant-killing acts and Swallows FC coach Isaac Mphasane has promised another shocker of David versus Goliath when the ABC Motsepe League side host Maritzburg United in the Ke Yona cup's last 32 at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.
Ironically, Swallows - as they are simply called these days - have been reduced to a "David" because they are seen as the rebirth of the fallen 2009 Nedbank Cup champions, Moroka Swallows.
"We have studied them [Maritzburg United] very well and we are ready," Mphasane told Sowetan during our visit to the team's training base in the Vaal this week.
"Last week we played a friendly match against Highlands Park. That match gave us indications as to what to expect against Maritzburg,"
"We are a new team in the Nedbank Cup, but we're confident that we can cause an upset. It is David versus Goliath and we are David because they [Maritzburg] are in the Premier Soccer League," added the coach who once played for Black Leopards before venturing into coaching three years ago.
Swallows captain Pakiso Moeketsi sees their showdown against the Team of Choice as a good platform to market themselves.
"This is an opportunity to show the world that we can also play at the highest level, said the 32-year-old Moeketsi.
"We have so many talented players here and they want to be seen. We are ready for Maritzburg United."
Despite his advanced age, the Swallows skipper believes he can still get his break at the higher level.
"I am still positive that I will play in a higher division. It is all about how hard you work," he noted.
Swallows were relegated from the Absa Premiership in the 2014/15 season before suffering the same fate in the National First Division and the Motsepe League.
They were set for campaign in the SAB League before the club's new investors acquired the status of Vaal Professionals to remain in the third tier of South African football.