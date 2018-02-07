Chiefs-bound Pule targets Cup as parting gift

Bidvest Wits attacker Vincent Pule has eyed glory in the Nedbank Cup as a goodbye present before making his switch to Kaizer Chiefs.

Pule is set to join Amakhosi at the end of the season after penning a pre-contract last month.

After four seasons at the university club, Pule decided to make a move to the Glamour Boys.

Before leaving, though, he wants to help Wits clinch the R7-million cup and finish in a respectable position in the Absa Premiership.

"As a person you have to try new challenges and this [moving to Chiefs] is my next one. The time had come for me to take my game to the next step," Pule said.

"Every player has to contribute for us to win the cup. We have to push because Wits is a big team."

The Students will face Cape Town City tonight at Bidvest Stadium (7.30pm), the third meeting in cup competitions between the sides this season.

Earlier in the season they met over two legs in the MTN8 semifinal, where City emerged 3-1 victors.

The 25-year-old is concentrating on the job at hand for Wits after reports suggested that Chiefs wanted to secure an early release for him.

"For as long as I am at Wits I need to continue to work hard and focus on the team," said the man from Phuthaditjhaba in Free State.

Pule was the catalyst for Wits when they won the Telkom Knockout, with his goal in their 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in the final.

The defending league champions have had an improved second half of the season after an abysmal first half that saw them plunge to the bottom of the table.

"At the moment the spirit is high; at least we are doing better."

On Saturday, Wits will be up against Mauritian outfit Pamplemousses in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

While it may appear to be a distraction, the team is looking forward to the competition.

"As players, we look forward to every opportunity to play football so it is not a burden to play in CAF.

"It is another challenge that we welcome with open arms," Pule added.