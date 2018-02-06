Cool-headed Majoro has nothing to prove

Bidvest Wits striker Lehlohonolo Majoro insists that he never planned to turn into a PSL nomad, with him now playing for a fifth team in eight years.

Majoro made the switch to Wits having played for Cape Town City, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu.

The 31-year-old has not spent more than three seasons at a club after spending a season-and-a-half at City.

"I don't really focus much on changing teams. It's not something I say: 'this season I want to go here or there'," Majoro said.

"I always say that in life you are never guaranteed of tomorrow. Anything can change in a split second. I am just happy that I still have a job and playing for a team of a high calibre like Wits."

The goal poacher nicknamed "Major" will face his former teammates when the Students take on City in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at the Bidvest Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

"I am always excited to play football. Yes, I am playing against my former team but I don't want to change anything or psyche myself for the match," he explained.

"Once you do that you lose the plot and tend to play with emotion rather than a cool head."

The Citizens have had the upper hand over Wits this season in cup competitions. Earlier in the season, City overcame Wits 3-1 on aggregate in the MTN8 semifinal over two legs.

Under coach Benni McCarthy, City play a different brand of football that is more dynamic. "A lot has changed. Before they were known for counterattacks but now they have players who can help them play and can start the ball [rolling] from the back. There is a bit of variety in their style of play, which makes them unpredictable."

Wits are not out of the hole yet in the league after moving off the bottom of the table. They are still precariously placed in 14th position on the log, with 21 points from 21 games.

Majoro said: "I believe whatever happened in the first half of the season it was just a rough patch. We came back with the right mentality and extra effort."