Orlando Pirates were not defensive beating Maritzburg United 2-1 in the Absa Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night‚ Buccaneers coach Milutin Sredojevic has said.

Sredojevic’s clever 3-4-3 formation might have appeared to have a high number of defensive players deployed on the field‚ in an apparent reaction to a 3-0 shock against Ajax Cape Town last week.

But the manner in which Bucs were set out‚ with wingbacks Mthokozisi Dube and Innocent Maela pressing high when in possession‚ and the youngsters having the energy to come back in defence when not‚ was about the best system to pin dangerous counter-attackers Maritzburg back.

United coach Fadlu Davids might have had a point that it was a compliment to his team that never has Maritzburg travelled to Pirates to encounter a side deploying six defensive players.

Sredojevic equally validly pointed out that his gameplan was not conservative.

“First of all‚ I have the highest possible degree of respect (for Davids)‚” Sredojevic said.

“This was our third match in seven days. My dear colleague had eight days to rest‚ so he had a fresh team.

“And for 75 minutes he has kept a parked bus‚ nine players behind the ball throughout.

“And ourselves‚ we have gone in a match management where instead of running against this fresh team‚ and one of the most hard-running teams in the league‚ we played to our gameplan.

“We wanted to build the game patiently from behind‚ to make them tired so that even when they had their time – because this was a game of waves‚ which you could see because in the first minute they tried to play the counter …

“This means it’s a disrespect to all of you (the media) if someone comes and speaks about six defensive players.

“Gladwin Shitolo played last year as a defensive midfielder – now he’s a defender.

"Ntsikelelo Nyauza played as a defensive midfielder – now he’s a defender. Happy Jele was a right fullback before (now he’s a centreback).

“Our two wingbacks have been there (pressing).

"Musa Nyatama is a midfielder. Marshall Munetsi (deployed in defensive midfield) is a midfielder turned into a defender because we are looking for versatile players.

“So I have the highest respect but I totally disagree. I believe that the game went to our plan.

“It’s not easy to play a third match in a week. In Cape Town we attacked‚ and at times it was 95 percent of the ball with us.

“And you are coming in less than two days to play against the most hard-running team in the league.

“The game went to our plan‚ except conceding that goal from the set piece that we need to look at critically because we have conceded last time we concede against Polokwane from a set piece.

“And it is something that is worrying us‚ and we shall work on that when we do the corrections.

“We know that we are not perfect‚ but we want to strive to perfection.”

Pirates now have six days to prepare before a Nedbank Cup rematch against Ajax‚ this time at Orlando‚ on Saturday.