Soccer

Gavin Hunt showers Percy Tau with praise after champagne performance

By Mninawa Ntloko - 05 February 2018 - 15:00
Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau applauds the fans after their Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 2 February 2018.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau applauds the fans after their Absa Premiership match against Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 2 February 2018.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Outspoken BidVest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says gifted Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau’s picture would be splashed across the front page of South African newspapers if he was Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and earning a living in Europe.

The forthright Hunt‚ who has never been one to mince his words‚ said Tau’s talents should have been given recognition and the fast-rising player deserved to be celebrated after he produced a champagne performance in Sundowns’ 1-0 win against Cape Town City at the weekend.

The winger picked up the ball close to the centre line‚ shrugged off the attentions of three defenders‚ waltzed his way into the area‚ cut through the City rearguard like a hot knife through butter‚ and then produced an audacious flick into the box that a grateful Khama Billiat met with a volley in the 48th minute to win the game for the Brazilian.

Hunt cooed his appreciation after a performance he described as ‘‘unbelievable”.

‘‘What Percy Tau did was unbelievable — I have never (see it) in my life.........‚” an impressed Hunt said.

‘‘If Messi did that it would be in the front pages.

‘‘What he did was unbelievable. To flick the ball up like that and flick it back inside..... I mean‚ jeez....

‘‘Unbelievable! I really think that he (Tau) is fantastic you know.”

Pitso Mosimane argued recently that Tau is a shoo-in for the Footballer of the Year award and if the player's performance against City at the weekend is anything to go by‚ it would be difficult for anyone to argue against the Sundowns coach's view.

READ MORE:

Why Ajax's decision to field Ndoro against Pirates could come back to haunt them

If the Tendai Ndoro issue was a thorn in the Premier Soccer League’s 2017-18 season‚ now the wound is threatening to go infected.
Sport
4 days ago

A closer look at all the major moves after the PSL transfer deadline

The January transfer window has slammed shut with a number of Premier Soccer League clubs making significant changes to their squad.
Sport
4 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs play differently to any PSL team‚ says Wits coach Hunt

Bidvest Wits go into Saturday’s crucial Premier Soccer League home clash against Kaizer Chiefs on the back of four unbeaten matches. However‚ that’s ...
Sport
3 days ago

The PSL to appeal decision that cleared Ndoro to play for Ajax

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will appeal the decision by its own dispute resolution chamber (DRC) allowing Tendai Ndoro to turn out for Ajax Cape ...
Sport
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

ANC members attack truck carrying suspected BLF members
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X