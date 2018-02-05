Soccer

Cape Town City parts ways with former Inter Milan striker

By Mark Gleeson - 05 February 2018 - 16:27
Victor Obinna of Cape Town City reacts in pain after injury during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Cape Town City FC and Free State Stars at Athlone Stadium, Cape Town on 1 November 2017.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Former Nigeria international and Inter Milan striker Victor Obinna has lasted just five months in the Premier Soccer League‚ failing to make an impact at Cape Town City and being released last week‚ the club has confirmed.

Obinna had been hoping to resurrect his career under his old friend Benni McCarthy‚ who was a team-mate of his at West Ham United in England’s Premier League.

The 30-year-old striker even said he hoped that he might yet be able to play himself back into the international spotlight and return to the Super Eagles side who are heading to the World Cup in Russia.

But just a single goal in eight starts plus four substitute appearances in the league plus one cup start and a sub appearance in the MTN8 final loss to SuperSport United in Durban in September was a poor return for an experienced player that City hoped would make a dramatic‚ and positive‚ impact on the team.

“Chairman John Comitis agreed with Victor from the beginning that we would do a review after six months and he didn’t feel that it was working for us‚” coach Benni McCarthy told TimesLIVE on Monday.

“There are no hard feelings between us. He understands.

"I felt he was getting fitter‚ better and stronger but I don’t think the chairman was convinced.”

City officials said Obinna had also struggled with his family being based in Europe‚ where his wife has an active business.

Obinna joined City after his contract at MSV Duisburg in Germany ended.

As an Olympic silver medalist‚ Obinna was seen as something of a potential coup for the Premier Soccer League after a career that has included stints at Inter‚ Chievo Verona‚ Lokomotiv Moscow‚ Malaga and West Ham.

But the only legacy he left behind was the goal in the derby against Ajax just weeks after he arrived.

