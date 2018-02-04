Orlando Pirates have more tricks up their sleeve to come‚ coach Milutin Sredojevic has said‚ after an innovative bit of sneakiness appeared to deceive Maritzburg United at a free-kick in Bucs’ 2-1 Absa Premiership win at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

On the half-hour Bucs won a free-kick 24 metres out just on the right.

Thabiso Kutumela superbly bent the ball to the right of the wall and into the top-right corner for a 1-0 lead.

Three Pirates players linking their arms shielded the ball‚ then took three steps back‚ appearing to catch Maritzburg unaware and leave United goalkeeper Richard Ofori unsighted.

Sredojevic said Bucs' assistant-coach Rulani Mokwena had played a role in the idea.

“There is nothing too much to explain. You know‚ this world is very creative‚” Sredojevic said‚ asked about the innovation.

“Some things you create yourself‚ some things you get from somewhere.

“I need to give credit here to coach Rhulani. We have seen something together and we were implementing it today.

“The first time we had a chance for this was against Free State Stars when we were close to scoring a goal in that way.

“Today it worked‚ and we are so proud of that. Because there is no bigger pride from people like us in football than when you do something in training and a mirror of your training comes to the match.

“It means expect from us so many more things. It’s a game – the point is to beat the opponents.

“What tricks you will use today‚ maybe next time will not. But I can assure you that the amount of tricks that we have is still not shown.

“Our supporters should expect so many more things.”