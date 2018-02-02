If Ajax can beat Pirates they can beat anyone‚ says Ertugral

Muhsin Ertugral believes Ajax Cape Town have hurdled over a psychological block and been injected with newfound confidence after beating Orlando Pirates in midweek and will go into their game at Polokwane City on Sunday in buoyant mood.

Ertugral has two wins from the six matches he has been in charge of since arriving for a fourth spell at Ajax.

“What made me really happy about beating Pirates is the next step for the boys‚” he said.

“If we can beat Pirates 3-0 with a performance like that in terms of our organisation and patterns then why can we not beat everyone else?

“The players need to believe in what we the coaches are saying and the tactics we put up.

“These are the results that instill the confidence needed and allow us to work on the little extras now that we must instill‚ especially more things to do when we have the ball.