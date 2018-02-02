Soccer

'Football being played in the boardroom,' says Tendai Ndoro

By Mark Gleeson‚ Cape Town - 02 February 2018 - 10:07
Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro.
Image: Ajax Cape Town/Twitter

Tendai Ndoro says he is not bothered by the controversy surrounding his status at Ajax Cape Town and hopes the decision by the Premier Soccer League’s Dispute Resolution Chamber earlier this week will survive an upcoming appeal.

“There was an issue but now I’m happy to play football and that’s why I’m here at Ajax‚” he said‚ putting in the past tense a row that is still very much on the table.

Ajax won the right earlier this week to field Ndoro in spite of a Fifa rule that says no player can feature for three different clubs in a single season.

The PSL have since appealed the decision of their own judicial body and Orlando Pirates protested on Wednesday when Ndoro‚ 32‚ was drafted back into the Ajax lineup after the initial reprieve.

“Football is now being played on the (boardroom) table rather than on the field. We’ll see what comes out but I guess I’m free. If I wasn’t then I couldn’t play‚” Ndoro said.

“I don’t want to talk too much about the rules except to say I’m happy I’m playing‚” he added.

The Zimbabwe international said he was not told of the protest that his former club Pirates made about his presence in the Ajax lineup before Wednesday’s match‚ which Ajax won 3-0 in a morale-boosting success.

“I didn’t know it was under protest but even if I did I wouldn’t get worried. They didn’t tell me‚” he said.

“I just focused on my game‚ I worked for the team and we won. That was the most important thing.

“We really wanted to win‚ especially for my coach (Muhsin Ertugral‚ a former Pirates coach).”

While the points are disputed‚ Ajax’s victory was a major boost in their battle against relegation.

