Expert rallies behind Nomvethe, Khenyeza

Retired AmaZulu and Lamontville Golden Arrows defender-turned football analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza has implored Usuthu coach Cavin Johnson to not feel agitated to spearhead his attack with both his veteran strikers Mabhuti Khenyeza and Siyabonga Nomvethe.

In their 1-0 victory over SuperSport United on Wednesday night, Johnson started with both Khenyeza and Nomvethe. Going into their crucial clash against Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm), Mkhonza has urged Johnson to hand the seasoned striking duo starts again.

"The experience of Khenyeza and Nomvethe will be vital for AmaZulu. I think Johnson has been trying to manage them by not starting them at the same time, but I feel they play better together. The coach must make use of their combination," said Mkhonza, who made more than 60 appearances for Arrows and a handful for Usuthu.

"Against SuperSport it was evident that they still have a lot to offer. Khenyeza is very important, even if he does not score but the team plays off him. The situation AmaZulu are in does not allow them to develop or manage individuals, they need proven goal scorers."

Abafana Bes'thende have the most draws in the league, with 11 from 19 games. Mkhonza thinks a draw is the most likely outcome in the KwaZulu-

Natal derby.

"This game is very big in Durban and it is also about bragging rights. I am anticipating a draw because both coaches would not want to lose [all] points. Arrows have been very inconsistent and they want to finish in the top eight so they will take the point. AmaZulu are high in confidence after beating SuperSport, they will welcome a draw as well."

Mkhonza singled out Siphelele Magubane, who has netted four goals and registered three assists for Arrows, as the player who will shine for Clinton Larsen's troops. In the first round, Arrows thumped Usuthu 4-1 and Magubane, the club's top-scorer, was among the scorers.