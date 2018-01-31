Morena hungry for CAF glory

Mamelodi Sundowns all-rounder Thapelo Morena has more reason than most of his teammates to want another CAF Champions League success.

When Morena joined the Brazilians in July 2016 they were already at an advanced stage in the competition and he was not registered to play.

They went on to clinch the African title three months later and he had to watch his teammates collect their winner's medals.

The 24-year-old now wants his own medal.