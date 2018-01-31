Matsatsantsa swoop on Rusike to replace Brockie

SuperSport United fired the first salvo in what could be a busy end to what was an already incident-filled January transfer window period when they confirmed the signature of Evans Rusike from Maritzburg United yesterday.

Rusike is seen as a replacement for Jeremy Brockie after the New Zealander left for Mamelodi Sundowns in what has been described as SA's biggest transfer deal.

Zimbabwean Rusike will be expected to fire from the word go as SuperSport are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league with just 15 goals in 18 matches. He has eight goals in 23 appearances.

"We have been watching Evans with great interest over the last few years," said SuperSport chief executive Stan Matthews. "He has all the makings of a great striker with blistering pace, great skill and he can finish in the box."

SuperSport and Maritzburg could still do more business with the latter targeting young Denwin Farmer, who could move to the KZN side on loan.

In KZN, AmaZulu have reportedly inquired on the availability of Orlando Pirates midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni.

Chippa United, meanwhile, are on the verge of adding two players to their roster in

Edward Manqele, who has left Free State Stars, and Jomo Cosmos captain Frederic

Nsabiyumva, who's already with the Chilli Boys and has been familiarising himself with the Port Elizabeth-based side.

Bloemfontein Celtic are expected to snatch Botswana goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe.

Baroka are likely to finalise a deal for Black Leopards defender Lebohang Mabotja, while Platinum Stars are hoping to seal a loan deal for Bucs winger Riyaad Norodien.