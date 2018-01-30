Soccer

Orlando Pirates announce the signing of goal ace Augustine Mulenga

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 30 January 2018 - 09:50
Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia during the 2018 CHAN quarter finals football game between Zambia and Sudan at the Grand stade Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco on 27 January 2017.
Augustine Kabaso Mulenga of Zambia during the 2018 CHAN quarter finals football game between Zambia and Sudan at the Grand stade Marrakech in Marrakech, Morocco on 27 January 2017.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Zambian striker Augustine Mulenga from Zanaco FC on a three year deal.

Mulenga‚ who is the reigning Zambian Footballer of the Year‚ joins the likes of Xola Mlambo‚ who joined from Bidvest Wits this week‚ and Diamond Thopola and Phetso Maphanga‚ who arrived from Chippa United in December.

“We are delighted to have finally secured the services of Augustine‚" said Pirates administrative officer Floyd Mbele.

"He is an accomplished player who has all the qualities to make an immediate impact at the club.

"I would like to thank Zanaco management for their professionalism during negotiations.”

Mulenga is expected in South Africa next week following his participation in the 2018 CHAN tournament where he was Zambia’s top goal scorer in the competition.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X