Muhsin Ertugral says there is no bad blood between him and former employers Orlando Pirates‚ who he faces on Wednesday with his new club Ajax Cape Town in an Absa Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium.

It is the first contact between the coach and his former club since his dramatic on-television resignation from Pirates after they were hammered 6-1 by SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium on November 2016.

An angry Ertugral quit live in the post-match TV interview‚ a move that drew criticism from club chairman Irvin Khoza.

“It was wrong for me to do it in that way but I had my reasons to do it.

"Maybe it was a bit emotional and it was disrespectful to the chairman‚” Ertugral on Monday as he looked ahead to meeting Pirates some 14 months as he settled into his new job with the relegation-threatened Ajax.

“Later on we had a long chat and it was important to talk to the chairman and to clear the air.”

Ertugral said he would keep the reasons why he felt he needed to quit to himself.

“In the end nobody cares anymore.

"It is all done and dusted.

"There is no bad blood‚ at least not from my side."

Ertugral said the midweek clash “would be a great game against a great side”.

Ertugral has lost three of his first five games in charge since arriving to try and rescue Ajax from their relegation quagmire.