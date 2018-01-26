'Danny all the way' in Safa race

In a message clearly directed at Safa presidential hopeful Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana, the Football Transformation Forum (FTF) yesterday proclaimed "it's Danny Jordaan all the way" in the race for football's top seat.

The FTF is a body that the current Safa leadership established 10 years ago to contest the 2009 polls.

"Safa regions have already taken the decision on who'll lead the federation [and] it's Danny Jordaan all the way," said FTF general secretary Mzwandile Maforvane at a press conference yesterday in Johannesburg, ahead of the March 24 elective conference.

He said most of the 52 Safa regions have backed Jordaan as their preferred presidential candidate.

Maforvane immediately pronounced Nonkonyana's bid to challenge Jordaan as invalid.

"No one can contest for Safa presidency unless you serve in the structures," said Maforvane, quoting the federation's electoral code.

This despite a pending case before the courts where Nonkonyana is challenging Safa for expelling him as vice-president in 2014.

The matter will be heard at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday.

Asked how Safa would react if the court ordered that Nonkonyana be reinstated, Maforvane said "reinstatement will not pay the money that he owes to the association".

"Chief lost other cases against Safa and OR Tambo region, with costs. Therefore, we still believe we have got grounds that will make him not be reinstated," Maforvane told Sowetan on the sidelines of yesterday's event.

"We are confident that Safa will handle the matter in a way that will satisfy the regions which have taken the decision as a supreme body of the association, to expel Chief."

The FTF also warned that another hopeful, Lucas Radebe, was also ineligible as the former Bafana Bafana

captain also did not serve in any Safa structures.

It has been rumoured that Radebe and Nonkonyana were on the verge of forging links to campaign - something the two played down.

Nonkonyana has accused Safa of dirty tricks leading to the elections, and he has vowed to fight all the way.