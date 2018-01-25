Happy Wanderers are not a club that most South African football fans will have heard of‚ but the tiny side from Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast epitomises what the Nedbank Cup is all about.

Wanderers are not yet four years old and compete in the SAB Regional League‚ the fourth tier of South African football.

They did not manage to draw a club from the elite league in the Nedbank Cup Last 32‚ but instead will host provincial rivals Royal Eagles from the National First Division (NFD) in the opening round.

It will still be a mighty challenge against a club two divisions above them‚ and a chance for the team to showcase their ability to a national audience.

“I started this team from scratch and in the early years I was a ‘Jomo Sono’‚ owner and coach‚” says Phumlani Ndwandwe tells SowetanLIVE with a chuckle.

“But I started it with a dream to give young players in the Margate area a platform to perform.

“I have said to them‚ I cannot promise you much‚ but what I can promise you is that I will give you the stage to play. It is up to you to use it and take this opportunity.

“That opportunity is now and the players‚ who are all from the Margate area‚ have the chance to change their lives.

"This is what we have been looking for‚ it is up to them to showcase their talent now.”

Ndwandwe guided his club from Local Football Associations (LFA) level into the SAB Regional League‚ but has now handed over the reins to former South African Under-23 coach Kenny Ndlazi.

The veteran coach had come close to helping Maccabi FC into the NFD last season.

Ndwandwe says there is no special story behind the name of his club‚ saying “it is up to the players to write the story”.

They will likely host Royal Eagles at their Ugu Sports And Leisure Centre in Margate‚ with the date‚ time and venue still to be confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The Nedbank Cup Last 32 was completed this week when Western Cape third-tier side Steenberg United and Mpumalanga team Phiva Young Stars sealed their place in the first round.

Steenberg will host fellow ABC Motsepe League side Orbit College‚ while Phiva Young Stars host top-flight Chippa United‚ a chance for them to perform a giant-killing act.

The matches are due to be played between February 6-12. 2018 NEDBANK CUP LAST 32 DRAW

WEDNESDAY‚ February 7 (all matches kick off at 7:30pm)

Bidvest Wits vs Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium

AmaZulu vs Mthatha Bucks at King Zwelithini Stadium

Ubuntu Cape Town vs Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium

Friday‚ February 9 (8pm)

Cape Town All Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone Stadium

SATURDAY‚ February 10

Swallows FC vs Maritzburg United at Dobsonville Stadium (3:30pm)

Steenberg United vs Orbit College at Parow Park Stadium (3:30pm)

Phiva Young Stars vs Chippa United at Kabokweni Stadium (3:30pm)

Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town at Orlando Stadium (8:15pm)

Super Eagles vs Free State Stars at Goble Park (8:15pm)

SUNDAY‚ February 11 (3:30pm)

Mariveni United vs EC Bees at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium

Happy Wanderers vs Royal Eagles at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs vs Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium

Bloemfontein Celtic vs SuperSport United at DR Molemela Stadium

WEDNESDAY‚ February 14

Richards Bay vs Bloemfontein Young Tigers at Umhlathuze Stadium (3:30pm)

Platinum Stars vs Baroka at Royal Bafokeng Stadium (7:30pm)

Stellenbosch FC vs Highlands Park at Athlone Stadium (7:30pm)