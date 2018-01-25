Khune on rocket alert

Mamelodi Sundowns winger George Lebese has warned his former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Itumeleng Khune to watch his goal line at FNB Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm) when the two sides meet for the big league clash.

Lebese will probably not play because he's been battling to win a place in the star-studded Sundowns team, but he knows what current teammate Hlompho Kekana is capable of with long-range shots, hence the warning.

So Khune is taking the warning from Lebese very seriously and is ready to protect his goal in a match that could be tightly contested and where players will have to take every opportunity they get to have a shot at goal.

"I've been warned by George to stay on my line," revealed Khune yesterday during a press conference at the Medshield offices in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Khune remains close to Lebese despite the latter's departure to Chloorkop last year.

Kekana, the man in question, thinks the greater threat will actually come from Chiefs.

After all, Amakhosi have beaten the Brazilians in their last two meetings, with the last being a 2-1 win at Loftus Stadium in October.

"When you play against Chiefs, you have to concentrate for the full 90 minutes," said Kekana, who was rested in the 3-0 win against Platinum Stars last weekend.

"They won the last two games against us, so you can't just there [to FNB] and try to be smart. You have to be very cautious."

Sundowns top the log after 18 matches, while Chiefs are third.

Kekana reiterated that Chiefs will be a hard nut to crack, especially playing in their own back yard and fully aware that a win will blow the league race wide open.

"As players, we are much aware of Chiefs' threat, especially with [Leonardo] Castro," he added.

Striker Castro, who joined Chiefs from Sundowns earlier this month, will face his former side for the first time.