Bilankulu targets Khuboni's milestone

Lamontville Golden Arrows defender Musa Bilankulu has set his sights on breaking Thanduyise Khuboni's record of the most appearances (213) at Abafana Bes'thende.

Bilankulu marked his 201st game for Arrows in their 0-0 stalemate against Chippa United last Sunday, leaving him with only 12 games to match Khuboni's achievement.

"Being one of the breadwinners at home is one of the motivations that keeps me going until now.

"It has been great to be here at Arrows. I always feel at home. I am hoping that I will break this record."

The lad from Malamulele, in Limpopo, made his Arrows debut in their 1-0 league defeat to Bidvest Wits in 2006 under then coach Khabo Zondo.

He left Abafana Bes'thende in 2013 to join Bloemfontein Celtic and also had a spell at Wits before rejoining Arrows in 2016. "I left Arrows in 2013 [for] new challenges because I had been there for a long time. I always knew that I would come back because I love this club. I have a great relationship with the chairlady [Mato Madlala].''

Bilankulu is the only player from the Arrows squad that won the 2009 MTN8 who is still with the team.

He feels the current group of players have what it takes to add another trophy to the club's rather bare cabinet.

"The current squad is very ambitious. It is good to play alongside youngsters like Nkosingiphile Gumede [goalkeeper], Siyabonga Dube [defender] and Nduduzo Sibiya [midfielder].

"Those players are committed to help the club win trophies, which I think is possible,'' noted the 32-year-old player.

Arrows will play seven of their 12 remaining league fixtures at home, starting with Baroka at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).