Mbatha gets golden opportunity to cement presence in Usuthu line-up

Since the start of this season, AmaZulu have been constantly rotating goalkeepers.

The club's three keepers - Energy Murambadoro, Boalefa Pule and Siyabonga Mbatha - have all taken turns to start games but still failed to stamp their authority.

However, after keeping a clean sheet and saving Aubrey Modiba's penalty in their 2-0 victory over SuperSport

United at the weekend, Mbatha is expected to remain in goal when Usuthu host Bloemfontein Celtic at the Princess Magogo Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

"Saving that penalty was a big confidence booster. The coach [Cavin Johnson] told me that I have set the bar high against SuperSport and urged me to maintain consistency," Mbatha said yesterday.

"I believe that I can consolidate my spot in the starting line-up if I build on that performance I delivered against SuperSport United."

Among the goalkeeping trio, Pule has started the most number of games (10) where he conceded 13, while Mbatha has registered only five appearances, conceding six goals in the process.

Murambadoro has played only once and let in two goals.

"Each and every one of us [the keepers] wants to play regularly, that's a great competition. It helps us to be on our toes. We always motivate each other and there is no rivalry; it is only a healthy competition that benefits the club."

The Umlazi, KwaZulu-

Natal-born shot-stopper had an unsuccessful spell at Phunya Sele Sele between 2009 and 2012 where he found game time hard to come by.

Mbatha only appeared once for Bloemfontein Celtic during his stint in Free State.