Chiefs coach Komphela banks on deadly Castro

Over his near three-year tenure, Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has seen strikers come and go, but in Colombian Leonardo Castro he has finally found the marksman he has been longing for.

The Amakhosi faithful have seen all kinds of duds under Komphela including Camaldien Abraw, Edward Manqele, Bongani Ndulula, Lewis Macha, Michelle Katsvairo and Gustavo Paez.

While age has caught up with Bernard Parker (31), youngsters Ryan Moon (21) and Dumisani Zuma (22) are still raw potentials. After previous transfer busts, the Glamour Boys found their man from rivals Sundowns earlier this month.

Castro demonstrated his pedigree with a stunning winning goal on debut in Chiefs' 2-1 victory over Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Komphela anticipates that Castro will be a key contributor for the team as they eye silverware in the next three months. "He did well. The beauty of it is that every time we put in a new player he scores. The beautiful thing in strikers scoring is that confidence goes higher," Komphela said.

"They [Castro and the new players] will get to a level where they are our fabric, our cloth. As [it] is now they are still finding their way into who we are."

The technical team is chuffed that Castro has hit the ground running with a heavyweight clash against Sundowns coming up on Saturday.

"Sundowns are doing well and we are also hitting form. One thing people must not forget is that this team [Chiefs] is big. We still have 12 matches to go. The road is still long ..." the Chiefs mentor said.