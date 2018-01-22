De Sa targets 30 points to stave off relegation

Platinum Stars are yet to add more points to the 15 they garnered in the first half of the Absa Premiership campaign, losing all their three matches this year to remain rooted at the bottom of the log.

But coach Roger De Sa refuses to throw in the towel just yet, feeling that another 15 points in the second round - which will make 30 at the end of the season - is achievable and will be enough for the North West-based side to escape relegation.

"We targeted 15 points at the halfway mark which we managed to achieve. We are now trying to achieve another 15 in the second round. We have to be positive. We can achieve the points we achieved in the first round of the season," said De Sa after their 3-0 humiliation by Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld at the weekend.

Despite all their struggles, Dikwena's well travelled tactician says he does not regret joining the club who are expected to change ownership before the end of the season.

"I never regret anything I do. I regret what I do not do. There has been no secret from day one that it was going to be like this. From day one they [club management] told me that the club was going to get sold and from day one they were bottom of the log," noted the 53-year-old coach.

In their attempt to turn things around, Stars recently signed seasoned holding midfielder Manti Mekoa [previously known as Moholo] and young winger Zama Rambuwane, who scored on debut in their 3-1 loss to Ajax Cape Town last week.

"I am very happy with what they [Mekoa and Rambuwane] have given us but we have targeted another two or three additions that should arrive this week. Gerald Phiri from Bidvest Wits will arrive on loan as well," stated De Sa.

Dikwena next face Orlando Pirates at Phokeng this Saturday.