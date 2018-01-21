Soccer

I will be surprised if Sundowns don't win the league‚ says Roger de Sa

By Sazi Hadebe - 21 January 2018 - 12:40
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and Platinum Stars' head coach Roger De Sa during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 20, 2018 in Pretoria.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and Platinum Stars' head coach Roger De Sa during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 20, 2018 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Platinum Stars coach Roger de Sa has backed Mamelodi Sundowns to win the league title this season.

Sundowns beat Stars 3-0 and De Sa said the league title is Sundowns' to lose.

"I think Sundowns can only lose it‚" De Sa said.

"They have given away some games.

"I watched their 3-2 loss to Pirates and I thought Sundowns should have been 5-0 up by half-time.

"I think it's going to take a lot to beat Sundowns with all the new signings they've got.

"I will be surprised if they don't win the championship.

"I think there's a little of a gap between Sundowns and the rest."

Trending

Latest Videos

Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
X