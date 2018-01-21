I will be surprised if Sundowns don't win the league‚ says Roger de Sa
Platinum Stars coach Roger de Sa has backed Mamelodi Sundowns to win the league title this season.
Sundowns beat Stars 3-0 and De Sa said the league title is Sundowns' to lose.
"I think Sundowns can only lose it‚" De Sa said.
"They have given away some games.
"I watched their 3-2 loss to Pirates and I thought Sundowns should have been 5-0 up by half-time.
"I think it's going to take a lot to beat Sundowns with all the new signings they've got.
"I will be surprised if they don't win the championship.
"I think there's a little of a gap between Sundowns and the rest."