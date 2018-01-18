Competition for places at Orlando Pirates is key to taking the team’s performances to the next level‚ according to coach Micho Sredojevic.

He says playing friendly matches has been vital in giving his wider squad game-time in recent weeks‚ not only to keep them match-fit‚ but also to push those that are currently in the starting XI to keep their level high and not slip into a comfort zone.

Pirates were in action against the Zambian squad that has gone to the African Nations Championship in Morocco last week‚ and also have a friendly against a team from Mozambique.

Sredojevic says these games‚ even in the midst of a busy Premier Soccer League programme‚ are vital in making sure he has players that are ready to be drafted into the team in the case of injury‚ suspension or loss of form.

“Because you never know who will go out [injured]‚ the power of a team is how good is your bench‚ so that when one player is out‚ you have an immediate replacement‚” Sredojevic said.

“So having competitiveness between the players in every position‚ two to three players fighting‚ is something that is lifting the quality of the team and providing what is needed.

“You need to have players that are playing‚ and those that are pushing the players who are playing [in the starting XI]. If the ones pushing are not pushing enough‚ then the players starting will fall into a comfort zone.

“This is the nature of being at a big club like Orlando Pirates.”

Sredojevic has targeted qualifying for African club competition next season‚ which‚ if he achieves it‚ will mean he needs a larger squad to compete on so many fronts.

“That is why we try to keep as many players as possible happy‚ because once we are playing on the continent‚ we will have that issue.”

The coach also feels his side have yet to hit top gear this campaign‚ despite improving results which culminated in a thrilling 3-1 success over Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday.

“We are extremely motivated and there is still space within each player in each department [to improve] as we have still not played our best football. That motivation is driving us.”

Pirates are next in action against Polokwane City this weekend‚ a side they have already met twice this season‚ with both matches ending in 2-2 draws.

One of those saw City knock Pirates out of the Telkom Knockout after post-match penalties.

“Every match is a new ball-game‚ we have the highest level of respect for Polokwane City‚” Sredojevic said.

“In two matches we have played they have both been thrilling matches‚ 2-2‚ meaning they could score and we could score.

"But now we need to tighten at the back and be more effective in front of the goal.

"We want to continue were we stopped against Sundowns.”