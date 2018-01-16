Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns

Twitter has been having a fun time with the huge news of SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie signing for Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.

Ur Brother's Keeper @AbutiMM Tweeted: “Orlando Pirates fans after failing to sign (Maritzburg United striker Evans) Rusike‚ Jeremy Brockie‚ (Sundowns forward Khama) Billiat”.

This was posted over a video clip of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema saying: “But they are tired‚ shem.

"They don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. They left everything in God’s hands – they are not in control.”