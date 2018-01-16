Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns
Twitter has been having a fun time with the huge news of SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie signing for Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.
Ur Brother's Keeper @AbutiMM Tweeted: “Orlando Pirates fans after failing to sign (Maritzburg United striker Evans) Rusike‚ Jeremy Brockie‚ (Sundowns forward Khama) Billiat”.
This was posted over a video clip of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema saying: “But they are tired‚ shem.
"They don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. They left everything in God’s hands – they are not in control.”
Orlando Pirates fans after failing to sign Rusike, Jeremy Brockie, Billiat pic.twitter.com/qrd6WddSCK— Ur Brother's Keeper (@AbutiMM) January 15, 2018
Sundowns_Fanatic @Madumetja_Sol wrote: “When you realize that you're about to play against Jeremy Brockie for the third (time) in a short space of a season but this time in a free flowing Mamelodi Sundowns side ... ”‚ posting a picture of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune wincing.
When you realize that you're about to play against Jeremy Brockie for the third in a short space of a season but this time in a free flowing Mamelodi Sundowns side... pic.twitter.com/C3UP1HkTIv— Sundowns_Fanatic ⭐ (@Madumetja_Sol) January 15, 2018
Ex-players also chipped in with their expertise on the matter‚ TV analyst and former Chiefs forward Siyabonga Nkosi (@SiyaNkosi10) saying he believed Sundowns’ acquisition was the “signing of the year”:
Looking forward to seeing @JRBrockie donning the Sundowns shirt! This is the signing of the year thus far! ⚽️— Siyabonga Nkosi (@SiyaNkosi10) January 15, 2018
More Tweets on Brockie finding a new home at Chloorkop:
So Sundowns has Zwane, Tau, Ngoma and Jeremy Brockie as attackers?— Thapelo Mokhele (@mokhelethapelo) January 15, 2018
This is how they will be walking to the #AbsaPrem title this season... pic.twitter.com/UlHDAFwBpc
And now I’m trying to picture the link up play between Jeremy Brockie and Percy Tau pic.twitter.com/awBQ2JNXjR— Shai (@Shaistah_K) January 15, 2018
Now we not being updated of what Brockie had for breakfast as his first meal in Marabastad because of y'all savages. pic.twitter.com/W4lWFOZHru— 27. (@Mpumi_Dope) January 16, 2018
Sundowns will definitely be deadly with Jeremy Brockie leading the attack. pic.twitter.com/MHJQSnRVjC— MALIKS 🔥🔥 (@malikswampotsi) January 15, 2018
50 goals within 5 years is a miles stone.... Thanks for everything Brockie.... We'll always love you... @JRBrockie pic.twitter.com/9qPjaPhmLf— BONA~FELA (@Bonafela28) January 15, 2018
So Jeremy Brockie is going to play against Kaizer Chiefs 3 times this season in the league pic.twitter.com/vErJEbyYC0— ♚King Beeza ♚ (@AnelisiweLubuzo) January 15, 2018
Brockie won't miss like Laffor and Villa 😔 pic.twitter.com/dw4NZ4yDdf— Mzukulu KaMdidi☠⚽ (@ChiefMavovo) January 15, 2018