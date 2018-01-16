Soccer

Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns

By Marc Strydom - 16 January 2018 - 15:02
SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie signing for Mamelodi Sundowns.
SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie signing for Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Instagram

Twitter has been having a fun time with the huge news of SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie signing for Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.

Ur Brother's Keeper @AbutiMM Tweeted: “Orlando Pirates fans after failing to sign (Maritzburg United striker Evans) Rusike‚ Jeremy Brockie‚ (Sundowns forward Khama) Billiat”.

This was posted over a video clip of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema saying: “But they are tired‚ shem.

"They don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. They left everything in God’s hands – they are not in control.”

Sundowns_Fanatic @Madumetja_Sol wrote: “When you realize that you're about to play against Jeremy Brockie for the third (time) in a short space of a season but this time in a free flowing Mamelodi Sundowns side ... ”‚ posting a picture of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune wincing.

Ex-players also chipped in with their expertise on the matter‚ TV analyst and former Chiefs forward Siyabonga Nkosi (@SiyaNkosi10) saying he believed Sundowns’ acquisition was the “signing of the year”:

More Tweets on Brockie finding a new home at Chloorkop:

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘This way we salute you’ - Keorapetse Kgositsile laid to rest
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X