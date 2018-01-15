Wales name Ryan Giggs as manager

Wales have appointed former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs as their manager, the Football Association of Wales announced on social media on Monday.

The 44-year-old takes over from Chris Coleman, who led Wales to the Euro 2016 semi-finals but quit the job in November to take charge of English Championship (second tier) side Sunderland.

Giggs won 64 caps between 1991 and 2007 but was unpopular with some Wales fans for missing many internationals, especially friendlies.

He ended his playing career in 2014 and was Louis van Gaal’s assistant at Old Trafford for the following two seasons before leaving United in 2016 after Jose Mourinho was appointed as manager.