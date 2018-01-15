Komphela happy as he can be

After surviving 100 competitive matches with Kaizer Chiefs, head coach Steve Komphela is looking forward to better days.

Komphela was pleased to mark his century with a 2-1 win over Polokwane City at FNB Stadium at the weekend. The 50-year-old can draw positives from their gutsy display, having fought a goal down to claim maximum points.

Even more pleasing for Komphela was watching debutant Siphelele Ntshangase give his team a different dimension.

The former Baroka midfielder played half an hour after replacing Wiseman Meyia. "In terms of Ntshangase's ability, I think everybody has seen what he can give. One, in terms of game intelligence, you can see someone who thinks - and fitting more of a profile of a number 10. There's an attempt he made where there was no space on the sides, no space in front and the only space that was available was above and he did exactly that," Komphela said.

"He's got technical ability; short range, long range, inter-passes - and he's accurate."

Ntshangase limped off strapped on the knee, but Komphela suggested it was nothing serious.

Chiefs, who won thanks to goals from Ryan Moon and Dumisani Zuma, remained solid at the back with Eric Mathoho finally returning to the line-up in place of the suspended Siyabonga Ngezana. With Amakhosi seemingly getting better, it was no surprise that Komphela sounded a lot more positive about their chances for league honours.

"It's still open and you could easily say it's game on and not only to us, but everybody," he said.

"With regards to the five-point gap [between Chiefs and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns], it's good. We have to keep in there and we still need to kill at least two other matches," Komphela added.