Siphelele Ntshangase says he has felt like king from the manner in which he has been received and treated by Kaizer Chiefs' fans whenever he meets them on the streets.

The former Baroka FC attacking midfielder said he cannot wait to give Chiefs’ supporters that “killer pass‚ that champagne pass” he thinks has been lacking at the team in a barren two-and-half-years under Steve Komphela.

“There is this piece of something that’s missing in the (Chiefs) puzzle. I want to bring that joy to the fans. Remember it has been more than two years now without winning a trophy‚” Ntshangase‚ signed by Amakhosi from Baroka FC last week‚ said.

“So I’m hoping I will bring back good football and bring trophies to the club.”

Ntshangase is eager to reward Chiefs fans for the way they have received him after Amakhosi cough up R2 million to Baroka to bring him to Naturena.

“I’m like a king when I walk on the streets‚” said the KwaZulu-Natal born Ntshangase.

“Everyone kneels before me. People are very happy and I’m also happy.”

Does that bring some pressure for him to deliver as soon Chiefs get on the field‚ where they meet Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium tonight?

“I’ve never felt pressure‚” he said‚ adding that he was 80% ready to take the field against Polokwane if Komphela deems him it to play him tonight.

Since Ntshangase arrived at Chiefs questions have been asked in hushed tones regarding the number on the back of his jersey – No.5 – for the player who’s expected to be the conductor of the orchestra in Chiefs’ engine room.

“The jersey number doesn’t bother me because it doesn’t play‚ but it’s all in my feet. Maybe one day the number will change but for now I don’t really care about my jersey number‚” said Ntshangase.