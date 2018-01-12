Quitting no option for Hunt as Clever Boys turn a new leaf
Despite having endured his worst season yet as a tactician, Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt insists that the thought of quitting has not crossed his mind.
Wits tasted victory for the first time in three months in the league after their 2-0 win over SuperSport United in midweek.
Bongani Khumalo and James Keene were the scorers.
Following their dream campaign last season, where they won their first Premiership title, Wits have had a nightmare run this time around.
They are not out of the hole just yet, despite moving off the bottom of the table. And their veteran mentor is not going anywhere, if he has his way.
"They'll have to chase me out of here. No, I'm not quitting," Hunt said. Of course I'm under pressure. I'm embarrassed for the team and myself. I've never been in this position in 25 years as a coach in SA football."
Wits will next face the in-form Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
"They [Chippa] are the best team in the league at the moment, most improved. They have made some good signings," Hunt conceded.
"I am under no illusions about what we [are] going to get down there.
"They beat us 2-0 in the first round at home. I'm just playing to win on Sunday, I don't care about anything else."
Fixtures
Tonight (both 8pm)
Maritzburg v Celtic, Harry Gwala; Ajax v Platinum, Cape Town Stadium
Tomorrow Sundowns
v Pirates, Loftus 3.30pm;
Chiefs v Polokwane, FNB
Stadium, 8.15pm;
FS Stars v CPT, Goble Park, 8.15pm
Sunday(all 3.30pm)
Baroka v AmaZulu, Peter
Mokaba Stadium; Arrows v
SuperSport, Princess Magogo Stadium; Chippa v Wits, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium