Quitting no option for Hunt as Clever Boys turn a new leaf

Despite having endured his worst season yet as a tactician, Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt insists that the thought of quitting has not crossed his mind.

Wits tasted victory for the first time in three months in the league after their 2-0 win over SuperSport United in midweek.

Bongani Khumalo and James Keene were the scorers.

Following their dream campaign last season, where they won their first Premiership title, Wits have had a nightmare run this time around.