Five African Nations Championship facts

By AFP - 12 January 2018 - 09:00
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 22: South Africa Team during the CHAN 2018 Qualifying - 2nd Leg match between South Africa and Botswana at Moruleng Stadium on July 22, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Five facts about the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which begins in Morocco Saturday:

* A total of 242 goals have been scored during the previous four tournaments in the Ivory Coast, Sudan, South Africa and Rwanda at an average of 2.16 per match.

* Tunisia trounced Niger 5-0 two years ago to create a record winning margin while Nigeria edged Morocco 4-3 during 2014 in the match with the most goals.

* There have been two hat-tricks in the 112 games, scored by Given Singuluma of Zambia and Chisom Chikatara of Nigeria in 14 and 15 minutes respectively.

* Libya became 2014 champions despite drawing all but one of their six matches. They defeated Gabon, Zimbabwe and Ghana in the knockout phase through penalty shootouts.

* A 1-0 scoreline has been the most common since the tournament started, occurring 27 times, followed by 2-1 on 17 occasions with 0-0 and 1-1 the equal third most frequent result.

