Hunt resigned to losing Pule to 'a big club in South Africa'
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has resigned himself to losing one of his club’s most exciting prospects‚ left winger Vincent Pule.
Pule is the player who scored the cheeky back-heeled goal that won Wits the Telkom Knockout last month‚ the only piece of silverware they’ve managed to win in a season in which they are battling relegation and struggling to defend a league title they won for the first time in the last campaign.
Hunt revealed Pule’s pending move straight after his team beat SuperSport United 2-0 in the Absa Premiership at Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday.
The victory was a third for Hunt’s team in 16 league outings and lifted them off basement of the 16-team table‚ a position they have occupied for the better part of this season.
“I think Pule has been signed by a big club in South Africa‚” said a disappointed Hunt‚ shedding light into Pule's future.
Pule has six months remaining in his current contract with Wits and will go to his new club as a free agent.
“He is not leaving us now but will do so in June.
"I don’t want him to leave but there’s nothing we can do.”
The 25-year-old who has been with Wits since 2014 when he joined from African Warriors has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs and the fact that his affairs are being handled by Tim Sukazi have strengthen those claims.
Sukazi is known to have a strong relationship with Amakhosi as he has a number of big-name players at the club.
Hunt also hinted that the club might reveal a player or two before the end of this week to add on to recent signings Edwin Gyimah‚ striker Lehlohonolo Majoro‚ Maritzburg United’s German-Ghanaian defender Denis Weidlich and recalled winger Sifiso Myeni.
Wits have also signed Polokwane City striker Thobani Mncwango and Cape Town City centreback Robyn Johannes on pre-contracts to join the club in July.
The Wits officials have been busy this week trying to get a work permit for Weidlich as Hunt is keen to have him in his defence .
Wits will be without the suspended Bongani Khumalo when they visit Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.