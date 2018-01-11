Chiefs' new man calls for calm amid doubts

With these words, Kaizer Chiefs' new technical adviser Rob Hutting appeared to be asking not to be judged before he gets down to work at the club.

Hutting, 62, was introduced to the media in Naturena yesterday. His thin CV has raised questions about his real value to Amakhosi. Chiefs, however, have mentioned that he holds a Uefa Pro licence.

The club named the little- known Dutchman as adviser on Tuesday and an internet search revealed that he has only coached at amateur level.

The last club he coached was Germania Teveren in Germany's regional Landesliga Mittelrhein Staffel 2 league.

Smartly dressed in a grey suit, Hutting didn't defend his credentials, but suggested that his work would do the talking.

He has signed a six-month contract with an option to extend.

"I'm very positive and I know what the mission is. I will do my utmost best. I'm not the European who comes to explain how we play football. I'm here to help the club. We have a mission, very important mission," he said.

"The only thing that I want to ask you is that don't kill the baby before it's born. You can choose whether you want an internet coach or a qualified coach. For me your question is OK, but I would prefer that you come after three months and ask the same question."

Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung insisted that Hutting is not at the club to replace head coach Steve Komphela, who has six months left on his contract.

Motaung also clarified that Hutting's position is that of an "adviser" and not the director of the technical team, which means he doesn't have authority over the technical team.

"To clarify, the mission of bringing Mr Hutting is to deal with the technical aspects and advise both the head coach [of the senior team] and the youth academy," Motaung said.

Komphela, meanwhile, appeared comfortable to work with Hutting and confirmed that he played a role in Hutting's appointment.

"Whatever he brings from his observation - you only advice after your observations - [it] is going to be very important that we see things in the manner that they are and rectify them," Komphela added.