Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says beleaguered coach Steve Komphela has a 'bright future'.

But it was not 100% clear on Wednesday if the future Motaung spoken of would be at Chiefs or elsewhere after Komphela's contract comes to an end in June.

Asked about Komphela’s future‚ Motaung responded:“It’s a work in progress.”

Chiefs unveiled little known Dutch-born Technical Adviser Rob Hutting at their Naturena headquarters on Wednesday and he was joined former Sundowns striker Leonardo Castro‚ attacking midfielders Siphelele Ntshangase (Baroka FC) and Kabelo Mahlasela (Blomefontein Celtis)‚ as well as left back from development Siphosakhe Ntiyantiya.

“There is a bright future for Steve. It all though depends on the progress of the team‚" Motaung said.

"We are still giving Steve all the support systems and tools he needs in order to succeed.

“The only problem with such contracts‚ especially with the guys like Steve‚ is that people look at trophies.

"They look at the success story of winning trophies.

“But if you look at the plans we had with him when he started‚ they have been implemented in terms of development.

“He’s bringing together what the club has been developing‚ the Chiefs philosophy and team’s culture.

"But football as it is‚ people judge (coaches) by the results‚ which is a bit of a challenge for us at the moment.

“But for now we are still supporting Steve‚ giving all the tools that he requires in terms of achieving the goals.

"The contract issue is a work in progress.”

Komphela himself sounded resigned to whatever outcome that a club that was used to winning at least one trophy a season before his arrival deems fit in the future.

“If you are a man of process you should not be expecting the rewards but you work for the system‚" Komphela said in his trademark manner.

"I think it is important that when you leave and look back‚ you say ‘goodness me‚ you left something’.

“There are some of us as coaches that when we leave clubs‚ they are in the dustbin.

"If you are man of process sometimes you don’t look at yourself and your benefits. You look at the process.”

Last week Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung lamented Chiefs’ poor return in the past two seasons but also emphasized that they are still behind Komphela.