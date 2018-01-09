Muhsin boost for Ajax as they tackle Sundowns

New Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral is expected to be on the bench for the first time since his appointment when the Mother City club takes on Mamelodi Sundowns tonight.

Ertugral was hired at the end of last year to rescue the Urban Warriors after a dreadful first-half of the season under Stanley Menzo.

It remains to be seen if Ertugral will be the man to save Ajax after hastily resigning from Orlando Pirates last season when he failed to get the best out of the players.

Ajax are hopeful that his work permit will have been finalised by the time they face the table-toppers at the Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm).

Newly acquired striker Tendai Ndoro's is also awaiting his work permit.

The club's new assistant coach, Calvin Marlin, was on the touchline in their opening match this year when they lost 2-1 to Maritzburg United.

"It is difficult when your head coach is not on the field to communicate directly to the players," Marlin said.

"It has been tough when he can't be there himself. I am sure he will be around for the match, I'm certain that the club will have it sorted out."

Sundowns will still be feeling the sting of their shock 3-2 loss against Polokwane City at the weekend. The former CAF Champions League holders will be without defender Anele Ngcongca who landed awkwardly during a freak incident against City.

"He is going for a scan today [yesterday] and he is definitely out for the Ajax [Cape Town] game," Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa told Sowetan yesterday.

Siyanda Zwane, who replaced Ngcongca, is likely to retain his spot at right-back, while Thapelo Morena is also back in contention after the striker-turned-defender recovered from flu.

There appears to be little progress with Bafana Bafana defender Rivaldo Coetzee, who is still undergoing rehabilitation from a bizarre leg injury.

Ahead of the clash, Marlin said: "Belief in the tactics is our biggest worry.

"Every player is motivated to play against Sundowns.

"They will run the extra mile but the problem would them be sticking to the instructions."

Ajax will be minus midfielder Ndiviwe Mdabuka owing to suspension.