Moloi glad Jomo sold him the best

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has expressed his gratitude to Jomo Cosmos owner-coach Jomo Sono for selling the Chilli Boys two of Ezenkosi's best players.

Linda Mntambo and Mxolisi Macuphu left Cosmos at the time the National First Division (NFD) side are fighting strongly for promotion.

Mntambo started his Chippa career with a brace in their 2-0 win over AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium at the weekend.

"When Jomo told me that he was going to give me two of his best players, it meant a lot because his team is fighting for promotion and for him to lose these two players, it tells you how much that man loves me,'' Moloi said.

"I am very grateful to him [Jomo]. He groomed me. I have known him since I was five years old. The way these boys performed [against AmaZulu] tells you that Jomo still has an eye to discover talent in townships."

Moloi also gave former Orlando Pirates winger Thabo Rakhale his Chippa debut.

"Jomo [referring to Rakhale] brought some stability on the right [wing]. We needed him to try and slow things down and make us play. He did that job very well,'' said the former Pirates assistant coach.

The year-opening victory also ignited Moloi's ambitions to take the Eastern Cape-based outfit to participate in continental football. He said they were aiming for a top-three finish or win in the Nedbank Cup to book a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.

"Yes we will win the league when the time is right but for now we are hoping for top-three.''