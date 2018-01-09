It's Januworry fortepid SuperSport

SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule feels the Premiership contenders and pretenders will be separated this month.

January will be a marathon month for Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori who have seven league games coming up right up to the end of the month.

Coach Eric Tinkler's side have been blowing hot and cold this season in the league and have secured only one win in their last seven games since the CAF Confederation Cup final.

They have not won a league match in their last six league fixtures.

In their opening match of the year, SuperSport shared the spoils with Kaizer Chiefs after a goalless draw at the weekend.

All is not yet lost for the Tshwane-based team as they have a few games in hand due to their participation in the African competition.

"It has been ups and downs, as you can see, with results showing that any team can be beaten," Mbule told Sowetan.

"This month is going to be very crucial. By the end of it we will have a clear idea of who has what it takes to win.

"It's our goal to win our games in hand and move up the table where we should be. So far we have seen that the title can still be won by anybody."

SuperSport will next face struggling defending champions Bidvest Wits at the Bidvest Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

The university club are languishing at the bottom of the table and are facing the real possibility of relegation due to their poor form.

The new year did not bring any respite for Wits: they lost their opening match against Free State Stars 1-0 last Friday.

"They [Wits] will want to build some momentum this month especially with so many games coming up. But we will be up for the challenge. We know what is at stake and need to put our heads down in this period. It will be make or break for us," added Mbule.