Nonkonyana continues bid for Safa top job despite questions about his eligibility

Questions have been raised about Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana’s eligibility in the race for the South African Football Association (Safa) presidential seat but the man himself says he is not fazed by the scrutiny.

The former Safa vice-president told SowetanLIVE on Monday that he is pressing ahead with his campaign and is not bothered after Safa national executive committee member and Football Transformation Forum Secretary General Mzwandile Maforvane said his expulsion by the association in October 2014 prohibits his inclusion in the nomination list.

Nonkonyana argued that he was expelled as Safa vice-president in 2014 but retained his place as a member of the football fraternity‚ laying the grounds for him to contest the elections on March 24.

‘‘I was never banned from football and that is why I have remained active in the game since I was expelled as Safa vice-president in 2014‚” he said.

‘‘The decision they took was that I was expelled as Safa vice-president and not from football.

‘‘I have been involved in football all these years and no one has ever questioned my involvement.

‘‘It is a question of Safa being mischievous on their part because I was never banned from football.”

Nonkonyana was suspended in October 2013 after he said in interviews that former Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund should quit if the national team failed to reach the final of the SA-held 2014 African Nations Championships.

He elected to go to court to challenge the suspension‚ a course of action that brought him at loggerheads with his former colleagues.

He was eventually dismissed in October 2014 following a unanimous decision by the football body.