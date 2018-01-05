Soccer

Maritzburg climb into top half with away win over Ajax

By Mark Gleeson at Cape Town Stadium - 05 January 2018 - 22:25
New Ajax Cape Town head coach Muhsin Ertugral, who is yet to receive his work permit to allow him to sit the bench, reacts in frustration from the stands during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match against Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 5 January 2017. Maritzburg won 1- 2.
Maritzburg United came back after conceding an early goal to win a handy 2-1 away victory over Ajax Cape Town on Friday and push themselves up into the top eight again.

It was a deserved triumph over the struggling Ajax, who have turned to Muhsin Ertugral in their battle against relegation, but despite Tashreeq Morris’ early goal still looked like a haunted team and remain second from bottom.

The returning coach obviously has his work cut out if he is to save Ajax from going down.

Deolin Mekoa equalised just 40 seconds into the second half and Siyanda Xulu scored from a corner in the 69th minute for the victory.

“It was dominant display from the start to finish. Ajax scored from their one moment of play. We kept calm and rotated the ball and eventually our chances came,” said Maritzburg coach Fadlu Davids.

Maritzburg could have won by more goals, having several penalty appeals turned down but they started with a shock as Ajax’s new signing Fagrie Lakay’s set up the goal.

His loan deal had only been secured in the morning but new coach Ertugral had no hesitation in putting him straight into the starting line-up.

His faith was repaid by a slick turning move that left Bevan Fransman on his back and led to the early goal.

Lakay laid it back to Tercious Malepe, who then chipped it to the back post for Morris to grab his fourth goal of the season.

But that was as good as it got for the hosts in the first half as Maritzburg dominated play and had four penalty appeals turned down.

They were all marginal and turned down by young referee Thokozani Mkhize to the obvious frustration of the Maritzburg coach Davids and his staff

Malepe made a goal line stop to deny Lebohang Maboe in the first half and there was another fine stop in the second half by Mario Booysen.

But Maritzburg found their way to the goal when Mekoa scored from a tight angle at the start of the second half to put Maritzburg deserved back in the game after a swift passing build-up.

The winner came from a corner with Ajax defenders sleeping and Xulu able to rise unchallenged to head home for his first goal since joining Maritzburg.

There is no much turn around time for beleaguered Ajax, who next host league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.

