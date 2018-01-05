Soccer

Arsenal coach Wenger banned for three-matches over ref comments

By AFP - 05 January 2018 - 19:21
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (L) has words with English referee Mike Dean during the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Arsenal at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England, on December 31, 2017.
Image: Paul ELLIS / AFP

Arsene Wenger has been handed a three-match touchline ban and fined by the Football Association over comments he made about the refereeing of Sunday's Premier League game against West Brom.

In a separate case, the Arsenal boss has also been asked by English football's governing body to provide his observations on what he said about penalty decisions that went against the Gunners in both of their last two matches over the festive period, against the Baggies and Chelsea.

"Arsene Wenger will serve a touchline ban for Arsenal's next three matches after he was charged with misconduct," an FA statement said.

"It follows an independent regulatory commission hearing today at which the Arsenal manager admitted that his language and behaviour in the match officials' changing room after the West Brom game on Sunday was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee. He was also fined £40,000 ($54,000)."

Earlier, Wenger said he was unrepentant over his comments about penalty decisions against the Gunners.

"I maintain what I said in the press conference -- 100 per cent," Wenger told reporters on Friday ahead of his side's FA Cup third-round match at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

"I try to serve this game with honesty and integrity and when I have something to say I will say it."

